Regarding the May 15 news article “Thomas says abortion case leak has eroded trust within Supreme Court”: Irony is dead. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Fran Pflieger, Silver Spring Justice Clarence Thomas focusing on the leak of the draft opinion is an exercise in smoke and mirrors. The real issue is erosion of trust in judicial nominees. In their confirmation hearings, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh emphasized that Roe v. Wade is settled law, reaffirmed many times over 45 years, with important reliance interests. (Amy Coney Barrett declined to give her views on Roe but said she would follow the idea of stare decisis.)

How dare they give the impression that they supported Roe as precedent and now try to erase a woman’s autonomy in making very personal decisions about her health care and childbearing?

Deborah Hartman, Arlington

Justice Clarence Thomas said conservatives “would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way.” Someone needs to inform Justice Thomas about the Jan. 6 insurrection in which conservatives broke into the Capitol and threatened people’s lives.

I can still condemn the protests at justices’ houses or threats that they receive, but these things pale in comparison.

His statement occurred before the shooting in Buffalo but not before the shootings in any number of cities perpetrated by people from right-wing hate groups. Justice Thomas also stated that the court “was a fabulous court” for 11 years, implying it wasn’t any longer after the appointment of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. But what is the more significant change to the court since then? The replacement of liberal justices with conservative justices — possibly? Justice Thomas is trying to ignore a lot of facts that are inconvenient to his worldview.

David Lorenz, Bowie

The May 13 news article “At event, Alito mum on state of court” quoted Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. as saying, “I only wish Nino were here to enlighten us” (presumably the court) on what he meant in his written opinion cited by the majority in Bostock v. Clayton County.

If we need to summon the ghost of the progenitor of the so-called method of textualism, to discern what he found the law to be, might we justifiably harbor doubt about that method?

Paul Siegel, Alexandria

