Letters to the Editor

Opinion We are still seeking justice for Bijan Ghaisar

May 17, 2022 at 4:41 p.m. EDT
The family of Bijan Ghaisar at a Nov. 17, 2019, vigil at the Lincoln Memorial commemorating the second anniversary of his death. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
I appreciated the May 12 editorial “A last chance for justice for Ghaisar” and The Post’s continued coverage of the shooting of Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police officers. Despite the recent setback in Virginia, which appears to be politically motivated, The Post continues to illuminate and seek answers for such a perplexing incident. Not only do Ghaisar’s parents deserve justice for their son, but the public also deserves clarity and full accountability about this senseless killing.

Clare Jayne, Alexandria

