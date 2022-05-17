Placeholder while article actions load

We are not a serious nation when it comes to safeguarding our own. Countries around the world view us as a laughingstock, as one mass shooting inevitably follows another. Many of the perpetrators showed clear warning signs that were either missed or ignored. The Virginia Tech shooter had sought psychiatric treatment and encountered issues in school. A shooter in Michigan had drawn disturbing drawings and was ordered to seek counseling. The accused Buffalo shooter had made a threat at his school in 2021.

If the nation lacks the resolve to get rid of assault-type weapons, prohibiting those with mental health issues from buying weapons is the least we can do. Now, only those who are committed or declared mentally unstable are blocked. This is a half-measure, and further bloodshed will ensue unless more robust checks are mandated. The victims of these senseless acts deserve nothing less.

Jason Finnell, Vienna

The writer was a student at Virginia Tech in 2007, when Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people.

The tragedy in Buffalo could have been prevented. According to the May 15 front-page article “Buffalo shooting leaves 10 dead,” 18-year-old Payton Gendron purchased his weapons legally, but New York has a “red flag” law. Maybe someone in his circle should have noticed him calling himself “a white supremacist, fascist and antisemite.” His 180-page document was uploaded to Google Drive and detailed his radicalization and a plan to target a predominantly Black neighborhood.

New York didn’t remove weapons from Mr. Gendron, clearly a person who is a threat to himself and others, and he managed to take the lives of community members and shoppers. In the article, it was mentioned that high-schoolers meeting in a community center two blocks away told their mentor not to worry because “they’ve seen this stuff before.” How sad.

A very unstable 18-year-old — he was hospitalized after a generalized threat of violence at his school in June — was able to easily obtain weapons. We have to do better to prevent a repeat of this horrific event. New York has laws in place that could have taken guns out of the hands of this young man. Why didn’t his threats and ranting move anyone to alert authorities and ask that his guns be seized?

Judy Fisher, Fairfax

