Letters to the Editor

Opinion Democracy’s Achilles’ heel

May 18, 2022 at 4:19 p.m. EDT
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is applauded by parliament in Budapest on May 16. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
Regarding Carlos Lozada’s May 15 Outlook essay, “Authoritarianism is surging. Can liberal democracy fight back?”:

Democracy has an Achilles’ heel: It’s hard. It is self-government. You have to educate yourself and support candidates who have real-world solutions, sometimes hard ones, to problems. And sometimes you must change your views with changing information. People really prefer a benign dictatorship. That was Ronald Reagan’s appeal. He was a man with no doubts and simple, if not workable, answers. It also occurs on the left, but it is mostly reactionary demagogues who subvert democracy. Play on people’s fears, real or imagined, and offer simplistic solutions to problems always caused by the “others.” The faithful are innocent victims of sinister forces and need a savior.

Tom Beal, Glenn Dale

