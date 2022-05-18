Democracy has an Achilles’ heel: It’s hard. It is self-government. You have to educate yourself and support candidates who have real-world solutions, sometimes hard ones, to problems. And sometimes you must change your views with changing information. People really prefer a benign dictatorship. That was Ronald Reagan’s appeal. He was a man with no doubts and simple, if not workable, answers. It also occurs on the left, but it is mostly reactionary demagogues who subvert democracy. Play on people’s fears, real or imagined, and offer simplistic solutions to problems always caused by the “others.” The faithful are innocent victims of sinister forces and need a savior.