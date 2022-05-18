Placeholder while article actions load

George F. Will’s May 15 op-ed, “The abortion debate has nondebatable parameters,” stated: “Human life begins at conception, a conclusion … of elementary biology.” That is not only wrong but demonstrably so. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Scientists cannot agree on a clear definition of what constitutes life itself but, at a minimum, agree that a new organism (with help from others, if needed) must be able to survive on its own. Otherwise, it is just potential life.

More to the point, life cannot begin at conception, nor can a conceptus qualify as a “person,” as many assert. Why? Because two to three weeks after conception, twinning might occur. Are there now two “lives” and two “persons” where before there was one? That is clearly nonsensical and irrational. Even assuming against all evidence that life begins at conception forces a conundrum. In healthy male-female couples, the woman’s monthly menstrual periods will, 30 percent of the time, have evidence of “products of conception.” According to Mr. Will, that would be evidence of life. Will we need to look for this life by examining women’s menses each month and have Christian burials for these products of conception?

I am always amazed at the muddy thinking by some on this issue. I can conclude only that their minds are clouded by the fog of religious myth. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion cites a need for a “rational basis” in considerations about abortion. That should exclude religious beliefs, which are de facto just that: beliefs. Instead, here is what is rational: A conceptus is not a life; it has potential for life.

Michael Stout, Washington

It is puzzling that George F. Will’s May 15 op-ed had the headline “The abortion debate has nondebatable parameters” when he used debatable opinion to support his hypothesis. He cited one antiabortion activist who formulated that a fetus hears its mother’s heartbeat. It seems to me that non-evidence-based “formulations of one antiabortion activist” regarding when and what a fetus can hear is, by definition, debatable.

Paul Weiner, Bethesda

I am a 56-year-old African American woman who walked into an abortion clinic in the 1980s. Should I have been ashamed? Would George F. Will think better of me if I had of worn an A for “Abortion” on my T-shirt as I walked into the clinic to exercise my right as an American citizen?

Why such animosity toward New York Attorney General Letitia James, Mr. Will?

My suggestion to Mr. Will and any other person who feels the desire to attempt to interpret the emotions of a woman on her way to take control of her own body is to take a step back and stay silent. It is with thanks that U.S. courts sought to give women the right to take make their own decisions for their own bodies, and with that right comes the ability to say what they want about their own God-given experience.

Alisa Harvey, Manassas

