Toby Price with the children's book he read that led to his firing in Richland, Miss. (Rory Doyle for The Washington Post)

Regarding the May 13 Style article "A bum rap? Educator was fired for reading 'Butt' book.":

The Hinds County, Miss., School Board and superintendent are a bunch of poopy heads. They take the fun out of learning. Perhaps that helps explain why Mississippi is near the bottom in state rankings for primary education and leads the nation in teen pregnancy.

Andrew Loeb, Gaithersburg