As one who has lived next door to a controversial figure in the Bush administration, I have some experience in demonstrations staged at their homes and some advice. I was in direct opposition to the politics and policies forged by my neighbor.

There were bullhorns, and it was all fun and games until someone threw a brick through a front window. Take to the streets, but let them live with their families in peace, just as you desire for your own.