The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion The politicization of roads and bridges

May 18, 2022 at 4:19 p.m. EDT
Construction workers perform finishing touches July 7 on an improved bridge in Hillsboro, Va. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding James Hohmann’s May 12 op-ed, “How W. Virginia proves Biden’s theory of governing has failed”:

Who would ever have imagined that transportation infrastructure spending would become a partisan issue, at least with some Republican members of Congress? Senators and House members, on both sides of the aisle, for decades would proclaim there are “no Republican or Democratic roads, bridges or runways — just American roads, bridges and runways.” As with so many other issues right now in our nation’s capital, it’s incredibly disconcerting and unfortunate that transportation infrastructure is beginning to move into the “partisan” political camp. A sad state of affairs for our country.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Spencer Dickerson, Alexandria

Loading...