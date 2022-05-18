Who would ever have imagined that transportation infrastructure spending would become a partisan issue, at least with some Republican members of Congress? Senators and House members, on both sides of the aisle, for decades would proclaim there are “no Republican or Democratic roads, bridges or runways — just American roads, bridges and runways.” As with so many other issues right now in our nation’s capital, it’s incredibly disconcerting and unfortunate that transportation infrastructure is beginning to move into the “partisan” political camp. A sad state of affairs for our country.