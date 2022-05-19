Placeholder while article actions load

When it wants to, Congress can move pretty fast, especially when a national problem with emotional resonance creates intense media pressure on officials to solve it. So it was that the House passed two bills Wednesday to address the baby formula shortage, at a moment when the Biden administration is also taking steps to confront the problem.

The House voted overwhelmingly for a measure allowing flexibility in which brands of baby formula can be purchased with vouchers from a federal program benefiting poor women and children. But when the House voted to provide $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration to address the formula shortage, all Democrats present voted for it, while 192 Republicans voted no.

Between all these different steps being taken, the formula shortage could be a fading memory in a few months’ time. Yet Republicans aren’t operating from the assumption that solving the problem will cause all to be forgotten. This plays right to their political skills, and shows why Democrats often struggle to match them.

If Republicans have their way, rather than voters understanding this as a story of government seeing a problem and moving to solve it, they’ll see it as one more thing that went wrong, another reason to feel bad and punish the party in power.

The issue itself is complicated. But that doesn’t stop Republicans for a moment from trying to go on offense over it. For Democrats, it often does.

Indeed, if Democrats were sufficiently aggressive, they could use this as a case study in Republican recklessness. Imagine Democratic ads bludgeoning Republicans over that opposition vote: A montage of sad babies as the voice-over says, “Congressman Scrooge voted against baby formula. Against baby formula? What kind of monster is Congressman Scrooge?”

That’s certainly what would happen if the situation were reversed. But Republicans may feel free to take these kinds of votes precisely because they don’t think Democrats are up to that kind of ruthlessness. And that’s usually right.

Up until now, Republicans and their media sources have been unrestrained in attacking President Biden for the formula shortage. They’ve blamed everything from Biden’s alleged “radical agenda” to the fact that the administration feeds detained migrant babies.

Since then, some Republicans have even called the $28 million bill “reckless spending." That’s laughable; you could find that much in the couch cushions in the Secretary of Defense’s office. But Democrats have not attacked Republicans over this with anything close to the same aggressiveness and may not even do so now that a vote in Congress has given them the opportunity.

In Republicans’ defense, all but nine did vote for a separate bill waiving the requirement that beneficiaries of the Women, Infants and Children program only purchase formula from the single manufacturer with whom their state has contracted. That won’t immediately put extra formula on the shelves, but it might help expand the market over time.

Because WIC purchases account for much of the formula sold in the United States, that single-seller arrangement saved the government huge amounts, since it could negotiate steep discounts. But it also helped consolidate the industry; four companies now control almost the entire market. Combine that with trade restrictions making it almost impossible to import formula, even from places with strict safety standards such as the European Union, and you have a system vulnerable to shortages.

What’s the administration doing in response? It’s circumventing those import restrictions with a program that mobilizes the Defense Department to ship in formula from overseas. The president has also invoked the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers of formula ingredients to prioritize formula manufacture, speeding production.

Put all this together, and it seems that the administration and Congress are doing everything they can think of to solve the problem. So imagine it’s a few months from now, and parents can find formula when they need it. Will voters see this as a triumph of government, and vote to reward Democrats?

Almost certainly not. That’s because two of the most powerful motivators of voting behavior are “Things are bad and I’m going to punish the people in charge,” and “That other party is full of terrible people and I hate them.”

All Republicans understand this; only some Democrats do. Day in and day out, Republicans make both arguments, whatever the topic. To them, the formula shortage must be a story not just of bad governing but of a “radical Biden agenda," including being too nice to poor people and immigrants.

Democrats should have plenty of material to work with in convincing voters that Republicans are the terrible people. But are they willing to use it?

