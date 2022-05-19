Placeholder while article actions load

The May 17 Metro article “ David Blair says he gets things done. Does his nonprofit work back it up? ” minimized the work Montgomery County executive candidate David Blair (D) and our nonprofit, Council for Advocacy and Policy Solutions (CAPS), did to help Black residents run for local office. As a CAPS board member and co-founder of the Rise and Run Academy, I know it’s important to get the full record out about this important work.

Mr. Blair and I saw the lack of diversity in elected office, particularly the lack of Black elected officials despite Black residents making up 20 percent of our county’s population. We didn’t just wait for the next election cycle to contribute to and support Black candidates who happened to run. We acted by putting together Rise and Run, an eight-session program for emerging Black leaders that examined local policy issues, structuring a campaign, fundraising, polling, communications and much more.