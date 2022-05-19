Currently, the Democratic Party holds the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate and, Joe Biden is our president. In her May 16 Style column, “The high stakes of covering midterms,” Margaret Sullivan concluded that our democracy is at risk. If the Republicans take the place of the Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill after the midterm elections are held, Ms. Sullivan asks whether “our precious democracy … [will] fall into history’s sea.”
I don’t think so. As we view our nation’s “war of words,” be they between CNN and Fox News or The Post and the Washington Times, our First Amendment guarantees us the right to express our opinions, just as Ms. Sullivan has expressed hers.
President Abraham Lincoln said: “I do not deny the possibility that the people may err in an election; but if they do, the true [cure] is in the next election, and not in the treachery of the person elected.”
Lincoln was right.
Joel Leson, Fairfax Station