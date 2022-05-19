Placeholder while article actions load

The May 16 Politics & the Nation article “ Biden plunges into risky politics of student loan debt ” reported that Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) is opposed to any means-testing of student debt relief. Mr. Jones said, “The reason Social Security and Medicare have such broad support is because they are not means-tested, they are universal.”

Mr. Jones’s assertion is wrong. Both Medicare and Social Security use means-testing. First, the premium amounts that Medicare recipients are charged by the government are means-tested. Both my wife and I pay larger premiums to the government for Medicare — because of its means-testing formula — than I was paying for my private retiree health insurance. High-income recipients pay far higher Medicare premiums. That looks like means-testing to me. Second, Social Security benefit eligibility is means-tested until an individual reaches “full” retirement age as defined by the federal government.