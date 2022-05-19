Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 12 news article “U.S. hits grim milestone with more than 100,000 overdose deaths in 2021”: I can painfully relate to the ways in which fentanyl has tainted our country. I lost a close friend who succumbed to her fentanyl addiction after several previous overdoses. She was 17.

Teenagers are dying. They don’t know what to do when someone overdoses. They don’t know that so many of the drugs they are taking are laced with fentanyl. Even when they knowingly take drugs, they think they can walk away without repercussions. They don’t know it only takes one time to get hooked. This is why there are so many accidental overdoses.

Educating teens on the dangers of drugs will not stop young people from doing them, but teaching teens how to do them safely will save lives.

Rehabilitation and continued care are necessary for anyone who has even tried fentanyl. Without assistance and stability, fentanyl will control every aspect of your life.

There needs to be more support for opioid abusers, who are often overlooked and shoved into a one-size-fits-all category, riddled with embarrassment and shame.

Harm reduction and the signs of addiction and opioid abuse need to be thoroughly taught in school. Teenagers are afraid to admit when they have a problem because of the punishment and shame they might face.

The stigma and stereotypes surrounding addiction cause a lack of transparency, which can be deadly. More education and guarantees of support and help need to be granted to students who are at a constant risk of colliding with the tragically dangerous fentanyl.

Ava Boyd, Falls Church

