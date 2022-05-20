Placeholder while article actions load

If someone used an idea you had been espousing as justification for a horrific act of mass murder, how would you react? That’s the question many conservatives faced in the wake of the massacre in a Buffalo supermarket, when we learned that the accused killer wrote a manifesto echoing the “great replacement theory” that has become so prominent in conservative circles of late.

They might have reacted in any number of ways: Reconsidering the implications of their rhetoric, toning things down, perhaps actively dissuading those who might see in that rhetoric as a rationale for violence.

Instead, many on the right are doing the opposite: They’re doubling down on the great replacement. As a result of the horror in Buffalo, this rancid idea may become even more central to Republican ideology.

The idea has roots that go back a long way, but in its contemporary form, the theory holds that Democrats, sometimes in cooperation with a conspiracy of powerful Jews, are scheming to import huge numbers of non-White immigrants to overwhelm “legacy Americans," as Fox News host Tucker Carlson puts it. These immigrants will be granted citizenship to vote out Republicans and turn America into a dystopian nightmare in which White people will be hounded and oppressed.

Advertisement

The underlying presumptions are that every immigrant is a threat to White people, and that the growing diversification of America is both terrifying and the product of a conspiracy to oppress Whites and destroy the country.

Some form of great replacement theory has apparently inspired numerous mass shootings. The man who killed 11 people in 2018 in a Pittsburgh synagogue did so because he believed Jews were responsible for importing non-White immigrants. The man who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 wanted to kill immigrants from Mexico.

What distinguishes the current moment is that talk of “replacement” is not just for torch-bearing neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” anymore. It’s now deep in the heart of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, promoted by TV hosts and high-ranking GOP officeholders and candidates.

Advertisement

Here’s some of what we’ve heard in the last few days:

We’ve seen versions of this exchange many times before: There’s an act of right-wing domestic terrorism; it turns out that the terrorist was motivated by ideas heard commonly from conservative media figures and Republican politicians; Democrats say “You helped this happen”; and Republicans reply “How dare you say that, we’re the real victims here.”

But if this time feels a little different, it may be because few if any in the Republican Party are saying “Maybe we ought to turn down the volume a bit.” There is no self-reflection, and no one in a position of influence is willing to discourage fellow Republicans from continuing to inject this noxious poison into the national bloodstream.

All we hear from the right is more anger, more venom and a ratcheting up of the rhetoric. Which means that the result of the Buffalo massacre will be a Republican Party more, not less, committed to the great replacement idea.

And if you point that out? They’ll become even more convinced that it’s what they should believe.

GiftOutline Gift Article