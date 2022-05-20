Placeholder while article actions load

Anticipating a Supreme Court victory to end women’s reproductive rights, abortion opponents Marjorie Dannenfelser and Chuck Donovan sought to blunt the rising anger [“The road beyond Roe for the pro-life movement,” Sunday Opinion, May 15]. Claiming that their concerns for children don’t “end at birth,” they would “surround both [mother and child] with love” in “pregnancy centers that offer free care,” as in Mississippi and Texas.

They failed to mention that these two Republican-controlled states still refuse to expand Medicaid or that the pregnancy centers, supported by tax-credited donations, are run by evangelical Christian women or that Texas law empowers private citizens to become abortion vigilantes.

Denying the right to both professional health care and unbiased pregnancy counseling, the authors would force frightened and vulnerable women to make the agonizing choice between raising a child before they’re ready to be a parent and giving it up for adoption, all the while a captive audience of self-righteous proselytizers.

Advertisement

The attack on a woman’s right to safe abortion per her choice is an attack on the civil and democratic rights of all Americans. No one should minimize the threat to our democratic republic.

Erich Martel, Washington

In his May 18 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Abortion is not the way to help single Black mothers,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) extolled the long workweek his single mother endured to raise her two children. As a nurse’s aide, she worked long hours just to keep food on the table and the lights on. Mr. Scott labeled Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s comments on the economic effect of a woman’s decisions to control her choices on family planning as shocking and decried her reasoning as callous and inhumane.

For women, the choice to have and raise children is a private decision. When this decision is supported in law and advances in medicine and science, women might have a sense of security. This security is long in coming, and Ms. Yellen’s comments on the economic advantages of this choice are important.

Advertisement

How a mother lives her life to support her children is her decision. How she controls her fertility is her decision. Many jobs women have been doing all these many years — women’s work, if you will — have demanded long hours of hard work just to keep food on the table and the lights on. Is this an area where some change might take place? More equitable treatment of those in the professions that heretofore have been paid the lowest wages and endure most demeaning conditions might be a benefit to families struggling just to keep food on the table and the lights on.

E.T. Groven, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

GiftOutline Gift Article