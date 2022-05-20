Why I glued my hand to a Starbucks counter
“For the past couple of days, the evidence of my recent protest at a Manhattan Starbucks has still been stuck to my hand,” writes actor James Cromwell. “Bits of superglue between my fingers remind me of the half-hour I spent adhered to the store counter, making my case for the coffee chain to stop charging extra for nondairy milk. People have asked whether I would do it again. Absolutely. The stakes are just too high.”
For the U.S. military, overturning Roe would be disastrous
“Overturning Roe v. Wade could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. armed forces, and here’s how I know,” writes Navy veteran Allison Gill. “When I was 21, I was drugged and raped violently while serving in the military, a crime that resulted in pregnancy.”
Unexplained hepatitis cases in kids deserve our attention
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 100 cases of severe hepatitis cases among children in the United States.
“Many cases are severe,” writes contributing columnist Leana S. Wen. “Among afflicted American children, more than 90 percent required hospitalization. Fifteen have required liver transplants. Five have died.”
Taking formula from migrant babies is illegal — and vicious
“In the debate over how to address the widespread shortage of infant formula in the United States, some Republicans have advanced a novel — and ugly — idea,” writes columnist Alyssa Rosenberg. “Take food from migrant babies in federal detention and give it to American children.”
Is the abortion debate really this polarized?
According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, relatively few Americans hold absolutist views on abortion. The reason the debate feels so inflamed? “Because it has been exploited,” writes columnist Christine Emba.
How sleep deprivation is contributing to the teen mental health crisis
We’re ignoring a major factor contributing to today’s teens’ feelings of depression: sleep loss.
“This generation of teens is the most sleep-deprived population in human history,” write Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright, authors of “Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren’t Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them.”