“For the past couple of days, the evidence of my recent protest at a Manhattan Starbucks has still been stuck to my hand,” writes actor James Cromwell. “Bits of superglue between my fingers remind me of the half-hour I spent adhered to the store counter, making my case for the coffee chain to stop charging extra for nondairy milk. People have asked whether I would do it again. Absolutely. The stakes are just too high.”