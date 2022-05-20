Placeholder while article actions load

Bill Maurer is a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice and an advisory board member of the Fines and Fees Justice Center. The business of justice was booming in Brookside, Ala. Once a month, dozens of cars would turn at the Dollar General and fill the parking lot at the domed town hall. Police officers stood by to direct drivers to overflow parking. The line to see the judge snaked out of the building.

Behind the town hall sat a mine-resistant armored vehicle and three utility vehicles, all on loan from the Defense Department. A half-dozen new SUVs were parked in a row. All this equipment for a town of about 1,200 residents, where only 55 serious crimes — and no homicides or rapes — were reported between 2011 and 2018. With a stream of traffic tickets and vehicle impounds, the Brookside police department had enriched itself, while many of the town’s residents lived below the poverty line among vacant, decaying homes and trailers.

Advertisement

Brookside’s racket made headlines when the Birmingham News published a series of articles exposing the police department’s questionable ticketing practices and the rapid increase in revenue from fines. The numbers are jaw-dropping. In 2020, Brookside made more misdemeanor arrests than the number of residents and towed 789 cars. Over two years, revenue from fines and forfeitures increased more than 640 percent.

The revelations resulted in the resignations of the police chief and multiple deputies. There have been calls for state and federal civil rights investigations, individual lawsuits, and now a class-action lawsuit from the Institute for Justice, where I am a senior attorney.

Among the named plaintiffs is Brittany Coleman. She was pulled over by a Brookside officer for allegedly following her boyfriend’s car too closely as they drove together to get breakfast on her birthday. Three officers forced her to stand handcuffed in the hot sun for more than 30 minutes as they searched her car. They issued her citations for tailgating and marijuana possession, even though they found no marijuana, and needlessly towed her car. The marijuana charge was dismissed. Even so, Coleman was forced to pay nearly $1,000 for towing fees, fines and court costs.

Advertisement

Coleman is just one of thousands stopped by the city. The number of traffic citations in Brookside went from less than 500 in 2018 to more than 3,000 in 2020. Officers forced drivers out of their cars and handcuffed them. They snatched and smashed cellphones. And the nightmare continued for months, as victims were forced to show up at the municipal court, sometimes over and over, to contest their unjust fines.

Brookside is far from the only place in the United States that seeks to enrich itself through “taxation by citation.” Since the 1970s, Americans have found themselves subjected to a never-ending parade of fines, “user fees,” and surcharges that can drive those accused of even the pettiest offenses into poverty.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ 2017 report “Targeted Fines and Fees Against Communities of Color” revealed similar abuses in Ferguson, Mo., and cities across the country, noting the pernicious role that municipal courts were playing. Then, two years later, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Constitution’s excessive fines clause applied to states and municipalities. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg cited the American Civil Liberties Union’s brief maintaining that “state and local governments nationwide increasingly depend heavily on fines and fees as a source of general revenue.”

Advertisement

State laws across the country enable this abuse. When municipalities operate their own courts without adequate oversight from the state judicial system, they often become engines for revenue, as town mayors and city councils determine the judges’ pay and job security based on how they generate money. In Brookside, as citations boomed, so did the salaries of the town’s prosecutor and judge. Using the courts to raise revenue creates an unconstitutional incentive for the government to create more laws, and to ticket, arrest, try and convict those it accuses of violating such laws.

State lawmakers must act to prevent future Brooksides and Fergusons. In 2020, the Institute for Justice released the first comprehensive accounting of state laws that can contribute to municipal fines and fees abuse, and ranked every state. The report cited potential policy solutions to increase transparency and cap the percentages of fines and fees that towns can keep for their own budgets. Spurred by Brookside’s abuses, Alabama recently passed legislation imposing a cap of 10 percent, which is still far too high. Other states can adopt stronger laws to prevent hungry municipalities from becoming national news stories. This would not make up for past abuses, but it would be a step forward.

Courts have an obligation to act as well. Too often, they permit rapacious municipal officials to operate their town justice system as a source of funds, failing to recognize how that taints prosecutorial and judicial decisions.

Advertisement

In Brookside, the mayor and prosecutor remain. While a county judge has tossed many open cases, the town is appealing those and prosecuting others, hoping to continue to bring in money.

Justice may eventually win. But other municipalities across the country are treating residents like ATMs. If the profit incentives remain, local governments will continue to pervert justice and violate constitutional rights. Until policymakers address this problem, we should not be surprised to find other small towns with tanks paid for with money taken from the poorest among us.

GiftOutline Gift Article