But why? As we age, it is true that we might not be as physically strong as we once were or have as quick a reaction time. But as we age, the variability in individuals’ capabilities increases. So we see many senior superstars as well as many who because of illness have age-related disabilities. This ageist thinking seems to assume that age is in itself an indicator of incompetence. If the concern is how long some politicians stay in power regardless of age, the solution is term limits. To the extent we can generalize about age, younger leaders might be more open to change. Older leaders might provide more stability. We can have the best of both worlds if we have older leaders for stability who select younger staff who can bring in fresh ideas — and help with computer problems as a bonus.