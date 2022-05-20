The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Loudoun’s forests should be preserved, too

May 20, 2022 at 5:52 p.m. EDT
Fields in Loudoun County near Upperville. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Articles detailing deforestation of the Amazon turned my attention to the battles going on in Loudoun County. Western Loudoun residents are not fighting cattle barons but rather hope to limit the ability of high-volume commercial businesses in Loudoun’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The challenge is at a boiling point as the county enters the final stages of rewriting its zoning ordinances. The MLS listing for a 150-acre parcel is one example of what local residents are facing. The ad referenced Loudoun’s existing “liberal” ordinances for its agricultural districts. Simultaneously, a recent edition of Washington Business Journal (April 22) highlighted potential plans for the property by a company, Reset Shenandoah, to build a “glamping” venue, “complete with domes and treehouses.” This would not only devastate one of the county’s most beautiful viewsheds of the Crooked Run Valley, but it also carries the potential of producing the same negative impacts at the southern terminal of the neighborhood as experienced at the northern end, Route 601 being our only access road.

Wherever they are, forests cool and cleanse the air of carbon, refresh groundwater, stabilize soils, provide important habitats and, as experts explain, work best when preserved as large swaths.

Margit Royal, Paris, Va.

The writer is a past president of the Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association.

