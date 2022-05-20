Articles detailing deforestation of the Amazon turned my attention to the battles going on in Loudoun County. Western Loudoun residents are not fighting cattle barons but rather hope to limit the ability of high-volume commercial businesses in Loudoun’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
Wherever they are, forests cool and cleanse the air of carbon, refresh groundwater, stabilize soils, provide important habitats and, as experts explain, work best when preserved as large swaths.
Margit Royal, Paris, Va.
The writer is a past president of the Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association.