I live in Canada, one of 14 sovereign countries outside Britain Queen Elizabeth II nominally heads; she is “Queen of Canada,” as Canadian monarchists pedantically insist. Yet the Queen of Canada has not visited “her” country in over a decade, nor has she visited any of the other 14 since retiring from overseas travel in 2015. These days, she barely even travels the grounds of her home at Windsor Castle, having abstained from two back-to-back ceremonies last month at the palace chapel. Though she did make a 10-minute cameo at the opening of a new London subway line this week, she was a no-show at the state opening of the British Parliament a few days earlier — one of her most important duties and one she’s previously only skipped when pregnant.

It may seem cruel to be too judgmental of the queen’s increasingly rare and brief appearances — by my count, the tube thing is her first attendance at a public ceremony in about seven months (unless you count her presence at Westminster Abbey in March for her late husband’s memorial service) — given she recently celebrated her 96th birthday and is said to have the sort of limited capacities common among people of that age.

Yet the queen is not merely a kindly old lady whose decline we can passively observe with a mixture of sympathy and pity. She is a paid employee of the British state with a specific job to do, and if that job is now beyond her capacities, she should do what the rest of us are expected to when our employment becomes too onerous: retire.

Queen Elizabeth has long been a leader in the community of symbolic rulers. It’s a testament to the length of her tenure that she’s more or less single-handedly set global expectations for the proper behavior of a constitutional monarch — ritualistic, apolitical and emotionally withdrawn to the point of being just-so-slightly inhuman. The survival of European royalty in the postwar era could have played out any number of ways, but with Queen Elizabeth in a guiding role (because she was so young when she assumed the throne in 1952, she’s spent close to half her tenure as Europe’s longest-serving monarch) the prevailing norm has been monarchs that act like her.

Her refusal to retire, however, is a precedent that has not been widely embraced. The monarchs of Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Japan — to say nothing of the pope — are all in power because their predecessors chose to gracefully step aside rather than persist beyond their abilities. Of the world’s monarchs that remain, none is as old as Elizabeth; indeed, she /could possibly be the oldest person to serve as head of state of any country, ever (even the president-for-life of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, made it to only 95).

It’s possible to give a job your all at 96 — or older (recall those stories of the 100-year-old who is still working) but this is not Elizabeth’s situation. By her own preference, her duties are ceremonial, yet every day seems to bring fresh news of a royal ceremony being skipped, canceled or postponed indefinitely. A recent story in the Daily Beast suggested even getting her to briefly wave from her palace balcony during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee next month might be too much for her.

What is behind her stubbornness against stepping down? The supposedly scandalous 1936 abdication of King Edward VIII, the queen’s uncle, is said to haunt her still — an oddly lingering trauma for something that happened nearly 90 years ago and is barely remembered today. Other motives that have turned up in speculation run the gamut from an alleged desire to deny her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, the throne as long as she is able to the grandiose belief that her reign is a product of a covenant with the Lord, and that it would anger him to end it prematurely.

Regardless of the reason, the outcome for both Britain and the commonwealth seems to be the emergence of a monarch whose reign, once defined by robust public engagement (“I have to be seen to be believed”), is now giving way to growing indifference toward that same public. An unresolved question at the heart of the modern constitutional monarchy system is thus exposed: Does this setup truly exist for our benefit?

Are royals servants of the people who believe their services are genuinely invaluable to us? Or are they instead animated by more esoteric personal motives and only render services to the extent doing so is convenient or comfortable for them?

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, provided one answer when they quit royal life in 2020. Elizabeth II may be providing a similar one by staying.

