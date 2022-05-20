James Densley and Jillian Peterson’s May 16 op-ed on the causes of most mass shootings in the United States [“Hate is not at the root of most mass shootings”] was basically sound, except for their claim that “hateful ideology” is not a significant motivator for most mass shootings even when the perpetrators claim to be driven by such agendas by posting their manifestoes online. They argue that these are psychologically anguished and troubled perpetrators who are “actively suicidal” and embark on their violent attacks to gain attention from others for their personal misfortune. This explanation is too limiting.