Morgan Nuzzo is a certified nurse-midwife and co-founder of Partners in Abortion Care. A dear friend reached out a few weeks ago. They asked, “What’s the plan for the Bad Day in June?” Meaning, the day we expect Roe v. Wade to be overturned and a massive rollback of civil and human rights to ensue. We discussed coping strategies: stocking up on comfort foods and favorite beers, hand-selecting the people we’d want to be with — the colleagues we felt closest to, the ones we loved the most, the ones who were going to quietly pass the tissues when we couldn’t hold back the tears.

We knew we would remember who was with us the day Roe was overturned. We knew the worst was coming. And seeing the leaked draft opinion, we weren’t wrong. The Bad Day in June was simply preceded by the Bad Day in May.

My partner, Diane Horvath, and I have been working in abortion care for more than 20 years. An obstetrician/gynecologist and a nurse-midwife, respectively, we have cared for patients as state legislatures have chipped away at our freedom and the anti-choice movement at our culture. And so, as the Supreme Court was meticulously stacked with judges determined to overturn Roe, we decided to start our own clinic. This fall, Partners in Abortion Care will open in Prince George’s County to serve patients from across the nation.

There are 358 independent abortion clinics in the United States, according to a report from the Abortion Care Network. These clinics, which are not associated with Planned Parenthood, provide nearly 6 in 10 abortion procedures. Yet these clinics have been forced to close their doors at an alarming rate. Since 2016, 113 independent clinics have been shuttered. If Roe is overturned, more will follow. That is why we decided to open our clinic, even as the future is uncertain. The truth is that our clinic in Maryland could soon become one of the southernmost abortion providers in the nation. It will be a lifeline to for patients in our community and throughout the Southeast and across the country.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, the Guttmacher Institute reports that 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortion. But let me be clear: These bans will not magically eliminate 50 states’ worth of abortion seekers. Bans will add weeks to wait times for appointments and increase travel times to already overworked clinics. Some people will be able to safely and effectively self-manage their abortions at home with Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion medication. But many will need care beyond the recommended 10-week window for medication abortion, which is why our clinic will specialize in later abortion care.

Many of the patients we’ve cared for simply didn’t know they were pregnant until after the first trimester. In fact, a comprehensive study found that most people seeking abortions in the second trimester discovered their pregnancy after eight weeks, and 1 in 5 discovered theirs after 20 weeks. A lot of our patients are young and feel betrayed by their bodies. When they make their way to us, they are grateful we are willing to provide safe, compassionate care.

As pregnancy continues, abortion care becomes more expensive and patients have fewer choices for providers. Abortion bans push patients further into their pregnancies by increasing financial and logistical burdens and exacerbating existing health disparities. Patients of color and those with low incomes often face the greatest consequences of these restrictions. We will offer later abortion care simply because people need it and will likely need it even more if Roe is overturned.

There is nothing easy about starting a clinic, to be sure. Especially now. I fear for my family’s safety and my own. According to the National Abortion Federation, “Since 1977, there have been 11 murders, 26 attempted murders, 42 bombings, 194 arsons and thousands of incidents of criminal activities and threats directed at abortion providers.” In addition, we have to rely on crowdfunding to help get our clinic started. That, sadly, is the reality of health care in 2022.

Still, even as we have endured the Bad Day in May, I remain hopeful. So many have rallied around us as we prepare to open our clinic. People are supporting their local abortion funds and independent clinics like ours through Keep Our Clinics. Others are dedicating their time to work with organizations such as the Midwest Access Coalition and Brigid Alliance to move patients across state lines. Though we believed the worst was coming, our community is showing up for our patients and each other. As abortion providers, we see the best of our communities every day. And that gives me hope.

