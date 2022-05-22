In Britain, a battle over the rights of the trans community has generated great heat on both sides. It hasn’t been the same in Australia. Maybe it’s a “live and let live” attitude, or maybe we just haven’t gotten around to that particularly toxic battle. Either way, Morrison attempted to weaponize the issue by endorsing a candidate who had expressed extreme anti-trans views. He might have hoped that would play well in the conservative outer suburbs. Happily, it didn’t seem to work. Instead, according to one Liberal minister, it created a “contagion effect” that helped others, such as the teal independents.