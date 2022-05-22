Placeholder while article actions load

Though gas prices are certainly higher than they've been in recent years, they still do not reflect the full cost of gasoline, including billions in federal and state subsidies and incalculable environmental impacts such as smog, contaminated runoff and climate change.

It’s worth noting that those who complain that it now takes $100 to fill their tanks are simply reaping the consequences of choosing to buy large vehicles: Eight cylinders and four-wheel-drives are not required to get coffee at Dunkin’, preceded by idling for several minutes in the drive-through. And even with higher prices, drivers are still leaving their vehicles idling while eating in them, while they are inside a convenience store, or while using their smartphones. And this is besides the more systemic problem of our highway-dependent society.