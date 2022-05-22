The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Gas prices aren’t high enough

May 22, 2022 at 1:46 p.m. EDT
A motorist pumps gas in Encinitas, Calif., on April 5. (Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post)
Regarding the May 18 news article “With eye to talks, U.S. eases oil sanctions on Venezuela”:

Though gas prices are certainly higher than they've been in recent years, they still do not reflect the full cost of gasoline, including billions in federal and state subsidies and incalculable environmental impacts such as smog, contaminated runoff and climate change.

It’s worth noting that those who complain that it now takes $100 to fill their tanks are simply reaping the consequences of choosing to buy large vehicles: Eight cylinders and four-wheel-drives are not required to get coffee at Dunkin’, preceded by idling for several minutes in the drive-through. And even with higher prices, drivers are still leaving their vehicles idling while eating in them, while they are inside a convenience store, or while using their smartphones. And this is besides the more systemic problem of our highway-dependent society.

I for one hope gas prices go even higher. Maybe then, even fuel-wasting drivers will finally change their habits. But reducing emissions enough to make a dent in climate change will require that each one of us modifies energy-consuming habits. Such as making coffee at home.

Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.

