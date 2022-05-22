Regarding the May 18 news article “With eye to talks, U.S. eases oil sanctions on Venezuela”:
It’s worth noting that those who complain that it now takes $100 to fill their tanks are simply reaping the consequences of choosing to buy large vehicles: Eight cylinders and four-wheel-drives are not required to get coffee at Dunkin’, preceded by idling for several minutes in the drive-through. And even with higher prices, drivers are still leaving their vehicles idling while eating in them, while they are inside a convenience store, or while using their smartphones. And this is besides the more systemic problem of our highway-dependent society.
I for one hope gas prices go even higher. Maybe then, even fuel-wasting drivers will finally change their habits. But reducing emissions enough to make a dent in climate change will require that each one of us modifies energy-consuming habits. Such as making coffee at home.
Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.