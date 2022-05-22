As maternal mental health advocates, we appreciated Jennifer Wadsworth’s May 10 Health & Science article, “Rise of perinatal and postpartum depressions.” This problem demands urgent action. But the health-care system responses mentioned must be the beginning, not the end, of reform.
Progress requires community-based interventions focused on prevention alongside medical responses. And it requires that reform efforts be led and informed by women of color and other moms at greatest risk.
Congress is now considering long-overdue mental health legislation. Lawmakers must make community-based, equity-focused maternal mental health investments a centerpiece of that legislation. If they do, we can save lives and improve the well-being of millions of moms and their babies.
Tina Sherman, Apex, N.C.
The writer is senior campaign director for MomsRising.
Kay Matthews, Houston
The writer is executive director and founder of the Shades of Blue Project.
Twylla Dillion, Chicago
The writer is executive director of HealthConnect One.