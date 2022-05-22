The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Ted Cruz won’t go to the poorhouse now

May 22, 2022 at 1:41 p.m. EDT
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) uses his phone during a joint meeting of Congress on May 17. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)
Regarding the May 17 Politics & the Nation article “Court sides with Cruz, strikes campaign finance limit”:

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a campaign finance law, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is quoted as saying that the law he successfully challenged “unfairly benefited incumbent politicians and the super wealthy.” Meaning he believes the law unfairly benefited people like himself. Did he say this with a straight face?

Still, aren’t we all relieved that Mr. Cruz will now be reimbursed the full $260,000 he lent his campaign and not just $250,000?

Karen Terhune, Takoma Park

