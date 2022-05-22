Placeholder while article actions load

I am tired of politicians who say “This is not who we are” every time there is a mass shooting. Violent behavior is a lasting characteristic of American culture. It began with the shameful treatment of Indigenous peoples by European settlers and their descendants who slaughtered or drove them to inhospitable parts of the country. Then came the trafficking and enslavement of Africans that went on for 250 years. Their progeny still bear psychological scars from that horror story.

Thereafter, waves of immigrants suffered abuse and discrimination — until some figured out that if they identified as White, they could assimilate. Then there is our sad history of political assassinations. Need more proof? May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, where White rioters leveled the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood.

In World War II, the U.S. government held American citizens captive because they were of Japanese descent and assumed to be dangerous. Now, we mistreat migrants from Latin America. These are many of the same people who build our houses and harvest and prepare our food.

Advertisement

Sadly, this is who we really are. Until we admit that hateful impulses course through our veins, we will not be the great nation that we strive to be. What our leaders should say is “We must do better.” Recognition is the first step toward creating an America where liberty and justice for all is real — a place where we do not have to fear for our children every time they walk out the door.

Cynthia Farrell Johnson, Silver Spring

I see that the House passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act with only one Republican yes vote. Maybe the rest of the Republicans don’t want white supremacists to feel bad about themselves.

Nancy Chek, Silver Spring

Regarding the May 18 front-page article “Biden vows in Buffalo: ‘Hate will not prevail’ ”:

President Biden has shown great leadership, energy and skill in uniting NATO to defeat Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Now he must show the same leadership, energy and skill in uniting our country to defeat right-wing terrorism at home.

Advertisement

Domestic terrorists are authoritarian, antidemocratic and violent, and they pose an imminent threat to our security. Mr. Biden has the means to defeat them. A year ago, he released his National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which defined “domestic terrorism,” identified the threats, and recommended enhancing resources to investigate and prosecute it. Now is the time to act. The president must use every legal tool at his disposal to: (1) shut down hate speech and seditious commentary on social media, (2) disband or disable extreme radical/revolutionary groups, and (3) call out and denounce public figures who support or condone domestic terrorism. He must assign the defeat of domestic terrorism the high priority it deserves and rally the American people and its (small-d) democratic leaders in a national campaign to vanquish it.

David Boesel, Severna Park

GiftOutline Gift Article