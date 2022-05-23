Placeholder while article actions load

After reading the May 17 Metro article “Confederate roads stoke divide,” about the divisive Confederate street name issue in my neighborhood, I felt the need to give an overlooked piece of crucial information. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I agree wholeheartedly with the social justice issues at stake, but the reasons I’d like to see the names changed are the very reasons some of my neighbors do not. There’s nothing I can say to someone to undo decades of institutionalized racism. However, a more logical reason could persuade some of my neighbors to change their minds: housing prices.

In February, Bloomberg News ran an article on the correlation between housing prices and street names. Researchers found that homes on houses with street names that referenced the Confederacy sold for 3 percent less on average than streets with neutral names. The difference was more drastic in areas outside the Deep South.

Curious about where a D.C. suburb would stand, I reached out to the researchers to find out whether they had any data on our area. They did. Homes on streets with Confederate names in Northern Virginia sell for 6 percent less on average than comparable homes on streets with neutral names. According to Zillow data, that difference adds up to about $40,000 in Mosby Woods.

Why aren’t the effects on housing prices entering this discussion?

Marissa Perrone, Fairfax

Before making judgments about John S. Mosby and Mosby Woods, maybe we should know a bit more about the man.

Mosby led a complicated life. He wasn’t one-dimensional. He was a University of Virginia graduate and rural lawyer before the Civil War. Prewar, he was an outspoken opponent of slavery whose family apparently enslaved two people. He opposed Virginia’s secession but, driven by a sense of loyalty to his home state, joined the Confederate army only after Virginia had left the Union.

After the war, Mosby resumed his law practice in Warrenton. Ulysses S. Grant in 1866 gave Mosby a handwritten exemption from arrest when it was reported that Mosby and his family were being harassed by Union troops occupying Warrenton. Later, President Grant made Mosby the U.S. consul to Hong Kong, a post he held for about seven years. Upon returning to the United States, Mosby served as a lawyer for the Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco. President Theodore Roosevelt appointed Mosby a special agent of the Interior Department, where he resolved several ongoing land dispute issues and water rights issues in Colorado and Nebraska. Finally, he was appointed as an attorney for the Justice Department’s Bureau of Insular and Territorial Affairs.

Mosby certainly wasn’t an abolitionist, but neither was he a full-blooded racist. Because he served in the Confederate Army, he can fairly be characterized as a traitor. But after the war, he earned the friendship and support of Grant and honorably served the United States in several positions.

On balance, I do not believe his name and reputation deserve to be erased by changing the name of Mosby Woods.

John Henebery, Manassas

