Laura Brodie is a visiting associate professor of English at Washington and Lee. She has published four books, including “Breaking Out: VMI and the Coming of Women,” and numerous essays. This graduation season, another small step in the dismantling of the Lost Cause occurred in Virginia. Following last year’s removal of Robert E. Lee statues from Richmond and Charlottesville, students at Washington and Lee University will no longer receive diplomas that include Robert E. Lee’s face — or George Washington’s. The faces were added in the late 19th century, after Lee’s son, Custis, succeeded his father as college president. But, last summer, Washington and Lee’s trustees announced plans for the images’ removal.

Several law students had been requesting face-free diplomas since 2019, and the trustees’ action came after being petitioned to remove Lee’s name from the university. Lee-supporting alumni responded last fall by erecting a billboard just south of Lexington that included the faces of Lee and Washington.

A face on a diploma might seem harmless, until you explore the historical use of Lee’s image. According to Lee biographer Elizabeth Brown Pryor, “Amid hundreds of conflicting characterizations of Robert E. Lee, there is a single point of unanimity: He was an extraordinarily handsome man.” Pryor never considered whether postwar expressions of this “unanimity” might have been propaganda-based.

Ever since Lee showed up for his surrender at Appomattox wearing a new dress uniform, his looks have been used to promote the myth of a beautiful, lost civilization. The depressed Lee knew it is better to look good than to feel good, and he managed to leave Ulysses S. Grant feeling shabby. In his memoirs, Grant explains why he didn’t have time to change before meeting Lee, although his mud-spattered “rough garb” would prove as iconic as Lee’s sash and sword.

Grant denounced the Confederate cause as “one of the worst for which a people ever fought,” but nevertheless admired Lee’s “faultless form,” as if the elegance of the form lessened the enormity of the fault. It’s a sentiment that would echo into the 21st century. In a 2011 Historical Hotties blog post, where a youthful Lee appeared among the “top-twenty sexiest men of all time,” the caption beneath his portrait read: “Yeah, he fought for the wrong side. But you can’t ignore that face.”

No one in Georgia could ignore Lee’s face once the United Daughters of the Confederacy began fundraising for a 100-foot carving of his profile at Stone Mountain. The original sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, instead proposed a vast panorama, but by the time he left to carve Mount Rushmore, he’d only completed a colossal Lee head. According to historian Thomas Connelly, at the 1924 unveiling “guests of honor ascended the mountain and were served lunch on Lee’s face.”

Four years later W.E.B. Du Bois, founder of the NAACP, lamented the popular tendency to emphasize Lee’s “personal comeliness” over his moral cowardice: “It is the punishment of the South that its Robert Lees and Jefferson Davises will always be tall, handsome and well-born. That their courage will be physical and not moral.”

Du Bois’s placement of birth alongside beauty acknowledged a growing threat: the weaponization of Lee’s flesh in the eugenics movement. By 1934 Douglas Southall Freeman would be promoting Lee as his poster child for “clean blood,” describing him as the product of five generations of “wise mating.” In his Pulitzer-winning biography/hagiography, Freeman gushed over Lee’s fine teeth, hair and head measurement and placed special emphasis on his thin lips.

But eugenics wasn’t on Roy Blount Jr.’s mind when he surveyed men’s praise for Lee’s looks and boiled it down to one word: “homoeroticism.” The Southern humorist began his 2003 Lee bio by describing the young, “beautiful” Lee as “a sort of precursor-cross between England’s Cary Grant and Virginia’s Randolph Scott.” (Grant and Scott are believed to have been one of Hollywood’s earliest same-sex couples, living together off and on for 12 years, before their multiple marriages.) When I asked Blount about his bromantic opening sentence, he explained: “My first draft of the text began, ‘If Cary Grant and Randolph Scott could have had a baby.…' Smart-alecky.”

Lee knew that the ladies preferred his older brother, Smith, whom Pryor describes as “luscious,” but male Lost Causers embraced Robert E. Lee as their idealized, pedestal-bound Beloved, whose honor must be defended by legions of faithful “knights.” And in 2017 those “knights” fought to defend Lee in Charlottesville, prompting Washington and Lee to remove his portraits from its hallways and chapel — and now its diplomas.

Lee’s face was lucrative back when the university was promoting its Robert E. Lee Memorial School of Engineering (1919), and R.E. Lee Memorial School of Journalism (1925), but today, as a top-notch college committed to welcoming diverse students, faculty, and staff, Washington and Lee must wrestle with the icon it helped to create. Now, while the school relocates Lee’s portraits within the basement museum beside his crypt, one lesson remains clear: No matter what Keats said in his famous ode, beauty is not truth.

