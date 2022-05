This plaything of criminals and speculators has regularly tripped over its own feet because it claims to be “new money” but is a shell with no inner value — no God in whom to trust. Now, those who put their money on the felt-topped table and find the gamble didn’t go their way want to be protected. Even the most regulated financial exchange doesn’t do that. Certainly something that has no inherent value and produces nothing should not have any central government oversight, which would lend real status to a hollow, clanging bell.