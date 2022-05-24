Placeholder while article actions load

On criminal justice reform, Joe Biden is back to being … Joe Biden. Two years after the murder of George Floyd, Biden has devolved from the woke presidential candidate who acknowledged that there is “absolutely” systemic racism in law enforcement and said he could reduce the federal prison population by more than half.

Now President Biden is more like Sen. Biden, who in 1993 said about people ensnared in the criminal legal system, “It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re the victims of society. … They must be taken off the street,” and whose 1994 crime bill helped usher in the present era of mass incarceration.

It’s true that a president has limited formal authority over the country’s more than 18,000 police departments. But Biden knew that when he was running for the presidency. The week of Floyd’s funeral in June 2020, Biden bragged that he had a “whole plan” of reform, which included “a national standard of what constitutes policing that is appropriate. … And all police departments are gonna have to adopt it.”

This has not happened. The administration tried to pass the buck to Congress, where the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act withered and died because of Republican opposition.

This week, Biden reportedly will release an executive order containing some mild reforms, including restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants for federal officers. File this under too little, too late. The order appears to be a watered-down version of an earlier leaked draft; some police organizations took offense to the earlier draft’s references to systemic racism, and they didn’t like that the federal grant money that police departments receive would be contingent on their implementing the reforms. The new order reportedly deletes a common-sense requirement that the draft contained that police kill people only as a last resort.

Biden’s lack of commitment is demonstrated even more by his inaction in areas where he has the power to create change right now. On the campaign trail, he apologized for his role in implementing mass incarceration. The Trump administration left Biden with a backlog of 14,000 clemency petitions, many from inmates who have served too many years under the harsh sentencing laws Biden supported as senator. But far from allowing some of those people to come home, the backlog under Biden’s watch has grown to 18,000 petitions.

Two years ago, during the height of the protests over Floyd’s murder, Biden told a NAACP town hall meeting: “Watch what I do. Judge me based on what I do, what I say and to whom I say it.”

Biden should have been more careful about what he asked members of the civil rights organization to do. On equal justice, he has done little. And what the president has said — and whom he has said it to — is quite dangerous, especially for Black people.

Racial justice was set to be one of the cornerstones of the Biden administration, and he got off an inspiring start, including an inaugural address that was the first in U.S. history to condemn “white supremacy.”

Fast-forward two years, when crime is up and Biden’s popularity is down. In his most recent State of the Union, Biden did not once mention race. And on criminal justice, the president observed, “We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with the resources and training — resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

It’s not hard to identify the audience for whom Biden’s message was intended: White voters in swing states, who the president, along with many other Democrats, apparently believes are wary of too much racial justice.

As a senator, Biden was not shy about employing white grievance to win votes. At a debate during the Democratic primary, Kamala D. Harris famously made this point about Biden’s opposition to busing. But when he was trawling for Black votes, Biden did what he thought he needed to win election. And to his credit, he has elevated three Black women — the vice president, a confirmed Supreme Court justice-designate, and his press secretary — to new heights.

Maybe it is all political. Political in the “put your actual values on ice” sense. And maybe now the politics lead to a different racial calculus. The default, in this country, is the politics of anti-Blackness.

During the 2020 campaign, some of us believed that Biden, having succumbed to those politics for a long while, had managed to overcome them. The jury is still out on whether we were suckered.

