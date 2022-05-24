Placeholder while article actions load

Gasim Hashim is an unhoused person. On Feb. 11, my D.C. Council member, Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) announced that all the people living at Adams Morgan Plaza were now housed safely. I am one of those homeless people, and that is not the truth. Even after my name was in the newspaper article about our situation, I was still living in a tent without a housing voucher or promise of one.

Less than two weeks later, workers abruptly tore down all of the tents of the people who were living at the plaza and confiscated our belongings, including our sleeping bags. I felt as if I was less important than other humans. I felt judged and ashamed of this ugly life. The stolen valuables included sleeping bags belonging to my friend, Miguel Gonzales, who died from the cold without his blankets. After he died, the memorial we created for him — including notes and photos — was removed from the fence that surrounds the plaza where we used to sleep.

Like me, Gonzales was a longtime Adams Morgan resident. He worked hard when he was able to, but the system got him — like it is getting me. It’s especially hard to live with dignity. We — people who immigrate, Black people — do not have the same opportunities as many in this country. The politicians and rich people here with power think they know how to solve issues for us, but they make assumptions and announcements only. I hear they’re going to turn this place into more apartments and somehow it is supposed to help us poor people? How is that? You can clearly see it’s not working, all these new homes around here, but my friends are still trying to stay alive while living outside.

At the plaza, we at least felt safe together to sleep and hang out, unlike the terrible and really dangerous conditions at shelters. Social services got worse during the pandemic. There were no places to go, everyone was struggling and there was a lot of depression and mental illness. I lost my job because no one wanted me in their homes. I self-medicated with alcohol at times because I was so depressed or just to get rid of how cold my entire body felt to sleep at all.

I felt discarded.

I felt I was not able to be helped at all. I moved to D.C. 40 years ago from Sudan after getting my education. Getting a job with stability in this country is extremely difficult when you are outside the system and don’t have the network or the documentation and services to support your ambitions. For almost 30 years, I survived making money off home improvement jobs — sometimes stable, sometimes little gigs here and there. But every time I made sure to do the best job and make sure I was spreading happiness for all of my customers. Still, I have been unable to afford rent in this neighborhood for the past 10 years and have been living on the street or on friends’ sofas.

People, including Ren Lee, a fellow Adams Morgan neighbor and unhoused advocate, would come by every day to the plaza to check up on us. People from the Purpose Party would come and give us hot meals every week with fresh and amazing ingredients. They sometimes would bring us clothes, too. But they had to stop after people in the neighborhood called the cops on them for helping us. It used to be a happy day of the week for us. A lot of homeless or poor people who would look forward to it. It was a real community in that way. Now we can’t see each other as easily.

After going to see Nadeau as a group with the other plaza people the day Gonzales died, March 29, I finally received a match for a housing voucher. Because she had said inaccurately that we had all gotten housing, we asked her to make it a reality. Unfortunately, Miriam’s Kitchen tells me it will be another six to 12 months until I can get keys to a place. It’s been months of struggle since our tents were taken in February. Until earlier this month, I was still staying outdoors. As of May 11, I have been awarded a hotel room.

This whole process is very, very complicated and it is hard to get the information I need. I am working to get my birth certificate notarized and translated to English to get identification. This may take a few months and cost me $300. It is a big effort that is difficult while other things are happening. But I am confident I can overcome that.

Having a home and the security of home is real progress. How can we help people once they are indoors to get jobs and have long-term security while staying in their own neighborhoods? Are people going to just be begging even when they are off the street, or will the government ensure they are given the help, communities, communications, skills and training to succeed longer term? The reality for many of us is there is no real pathway to do it on our own. So can the government help us in a real and lasting way? In a city so rich, why can’t resources be allocated?

It becomes a mental health problem for people when they do not get their basic needs met. There are a lot of uncertainties. Even with all these announcements about helping the homeless in this city, the situation is one of agony and defeat.

