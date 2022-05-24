I agree with Dr. Emanuel’s position on long covid. Like him, my husband and I continue to wear N95 masks, avoid air and train travel, avoid crowded events, and avoid eating indoors at restaurants. We continue to do these things because of the risk of long covid. Like Dr. Emanuel, we are both physicians. When I ask my friends and relatives whether they were doing the same, the majority said no. The ones who said yes are physicians. They also have long covid on their minds. Here’s the question: Why is it that people are ignoring long covid? Is it because information about long covid and its devastating effects is not adequately being shared? Is it because the right media, the right messages are not being used to highlight the risks of long covid and the need to still be cautious? I don’t have the answers. I want to emphasize that long covid is not rare. Covid-19 is not behind us, and long covid should no longer be an ignored complication. It should be brought to the forefront of improved public health information activities.