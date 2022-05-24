Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Monica Hesse’s May 14 Style column, “Politicians kiss babies, then kiss off their mothers”: Antiabortion activists carry signs reading, “Adoption, Not Abortion”; Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) says, “Less abortion, more adoption”; and Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., in a leaked draft opinion, writes about “safe haven” laws that “generally allow women to drop off babies anonymously,” and that “a woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.”

These represent the opinions of individuals who either have no personal knowledge of the trauma of adoption or view it through a rose-colored lens. That’s not me. For 74 years, as an adoptee and as someone who surrendered her own child, I have lived with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder called relinquishment trauma. This is despite the fact that I was raised in what Justice Alito would call a “suitable home.” Consider what it means to be labeled “illegitimate” by some; or to be treated as a social pariah by your parents when you become pregnant; or to feel the grief when your newborn is taken from your arms. To those who are determined to overturn Roe v. Wade, would you really consign your loved ones to a future with PTSD? Please leave these decisions in the hands of the women who must live with them. Believe me, they know what is best for themselves and their families.

Advertisement

Leni Preston, Bethesda

It’s not clear from Allison Gill’s May 19 op-ed, “Overthrowing Roe would be disastrous for the military,” but the military has been post-Roe since 1979, when the Hyde amendment was applied to the military medical system, banning all abortions at military medical facilities and forbidding use of federal funding for all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk. That prohibition was eased to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

For the past 40 years, military women seeking an abortion have had to obtain it at a civilian clinic and pay for it with their own funds. If travel is required, including from overseas duty stations, users of military health care must also pay for that and use their leave time, which means getting permission to take leave. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the situation will become even more difficult. Many civilians will face the same difficulties.

Advertisement

The military sexual assault problem continues unabated; however, Congress recently made changes to the military justice system, effective in late 2023, that will remove the decision to prosecute from the accused’s commanding officer and place that decision in the hands of a special military prosecutor.

Roe should not be overturned, and the military medical system — and that of the Department of Veterans Affairs as well — should allow military women and family members to exercise their right to choose abortion.

Lory Manning, Arlington

The writer is a retired Navy captain and director of government operations for the Service Women’s Action Network.

Regarding the oft-debated assertion that full personhood exists at conception, consider this hypothetical situation: A healthy adult person stands before you with a fertilized ovum, a small blob of cells, cupped in one hand. You must kill him or the conceptus. Clearly, they are not of equal value; potential is not the same as full actuality, and human personhood develops along a spectrum. This was how my Episcopal bishop framed the question of personhood to me back in the 1980s. That some are still unwilling to accept a distinction between the clump of cells and the adult human is ludicrous.

Susan M. Flanders, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article