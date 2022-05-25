Placeholder while article actions load

There’s good news for U.S. democracy: On Tuesday night, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both incumbents, won Republican primaries to retain their offices, despite former president Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution against them for their refusal to join his malign effort to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Mr. Trump’s failure to persuade Georgia voters has rendered some of the scariest 2024 election scenarios far less likely.

Mr. Kemp easily beat Mr. Trump’s handpicked candidate, former U.S. senator David Perdue, who declared during his campaign against Mr. Kemp that, had he been governor in 2020, he would have refused to certify Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. A Gov. Perdue might have had the opportunity to do something similar in 2024, and then sent his own slate of presidential electors to Washington, in defiance of the people’s choice, based on lies about voter fraud. Under the vague rules of the 1887 Electoral Count Act, a GOP House majority might have accepted them.

Even more valiant than Mr. Kemp in 2020 was Mr. Raffensperger, who rejected Mr. Trump’s claims about a stolen 2020 election, most dramatically during a call in which the then-president asked him to “find 11,780 votes” — Mr. Trump’s 2020 margin of loss in Georgia. Mr. Trump ran a vicious campaign against Mr. Raffensperger, during which the Georgia secretary of state had to fear for his safety and that of his staff. Not only did Mr. Raffensperger’s steadfastness prevail on Tuesday, but his opponent, Trump-backed election denier Rep. Jody Hice, will not be in a position to “find” any votes for Mr. Trump or any other candidate in 2024. Moreover, Tuesday’s Georgia primaries attracted a notably large turnout, suggesting voters were motivated to reject the election deniers — and also assuaging fears about the state’s new, more restrictive election law.

Yet Tuesday’s results do not mean that the nation’s democratic system is out of danger. Mr. Trump’s lies have prevailed in important races elsewhere — notably in places where party candidates are selected in conventions that are dominated by far-right activists. Colorado Republicans overwhelmingly backed Tina Peters, a county clerk who has been indicted on charges related to election security breaches she allegedly committed while trying to find nonexistent evidence of voting fraud, to be Colorado’s secretary of state. Michigan Republicans, picking their choice for the state’s chief election officer, embraced Kristina Karamo, whose only relevant experience appears to be her belief in Mr. Trump’s 2020 election lies.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Doug Mastriano won Pennsylvania’s GOP gubernatorial primary earlier this month, putting one of the country’s most aggressive election deniers in line to lead a major swing state. From that position, he could try to use the fake presidential electors maneuver that Mr. Perdue will not be able to attempt.

So there remains a hard core of Republicans willing to use the levers of power in ways that could be fatal to the country’s democratic system. That is why, despite the fact that sanity prevailed in Georgia, Congress must revamp the Electoral Count Act and bolster the nation’s infrastructure of democracy.

