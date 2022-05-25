Placeholder while article actions load

Richard Karel is a freelance writer in Baltimore and a frequent contributor to Local Opinions. In the Washington area, we are emerging from an intermittently chilly spring into the full glory of May’s greening trees and blooming wildflowers, the return of migratory birds and the awakening from slumber of turtles, frogs and other creatures for whom warmth is essential.

In the May woods, woodpeckers drum loudly to attract their mates.

At the National Arboretum, the azaleas have passed their peak, and trillium, increasingly hard to find, are blooming here and there throughout the arboretum’s winding paths and woodlands. A fledgling Great Horned Owl sits quietly near a footbridge taking careful note of passersby on a sunny Saturday morning. Farther south, in Huntley Meadows, a stunning male wood duck sits atop a nesting box in the marsh, and the last of this season’s spring beauties, an ephemeral and delicate flower, dust the loamy ground around trees and fallen logs — vanishing in a matter of days.

Surely, I am not alone in feeling, as the poet William Wordsworth wrote, that “the world is too much with us” — even more now than in the disorienting and at times revealing prior two years of the coronavirus pandemic. At home, we are increasingly divided by uncompromising positions; abroad, Ukrainians who should be reveling in the arrival of spring are instead fighting a brutal war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Perhaps the one saving grace is that in an increasingly divided American society, Putin’s war has brought together Republicans and Democrats in support of the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

When it comes to abortion, human beings sacralize human life but fail to see the sacred in the myriad beings that create our world. Somehow it escapes notice that we are dependent on the complex web of life for our very survival — or, at most, it is acknowledged only in passing.

Spending time in nature is not an escape from the world; rather it is a reminder that despite the capacity of human beings to upend and destroy the natural order, nature persists, often against the odds, although we may never know just how much is lost.

I find tremendous comfort in the seasonal miracles that are there, that we see if we slow down. This has, from childhood, always been something to which I’ve been called. I am struck at how often people walk or sit staring at their phones in a sort of dystopian stupor that takes them away from where they are. I am sometimes tempted to shout “wake up — there are miracles all around you!”

Where I live in Locust Point, a peninsula between Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and the Patapsco River, ospreys return every year the first week in March and nest high atop a utility pole that sits next to a busy railroad yard. By early May, the young have fledged and learned to fish. Now, when I see an osprey carrying a fish across the rail yard, I wonder if this is one navigating his first year in the world or the parents that faithfully fed and nurtured the fledgling until he was able to fish on his own.

A few miles north in Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park, Maryland’s state bird, the Baltimore oriole, has returned and is building hard-to-find basket nests throughout this heavily traveled urban oasis adjoining a busy interstate. Though the nests can be hard to spot, the males, if not hidden in the upper leaves of trees, are unmistakable. Though I see them every spring, I always find them dazzling to behold.

In early April, migrating chimney swifts passed high overhead, and a few weeks later some of those settled into their airborne foraging over Locust Point. As I sit at my desk writing this, they soar overhead, twittering and making all of our lives better by consuming mosquitoes and other insects. They will linger into fall, eventually gathering in large groups to roost in chimneys along their migratory pathways.

I live in Baltimore, a large city, and love lively urban life and human interaction. But I know that I cannot be whole without frequent recourse to the natural world — wherever I can find it. Perhaps it is naive to believe that an appreciation of nature can somehow bridge divides, but it is certainly worth pondering.

