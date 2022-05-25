The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion The better way to reduce abortions

May 25, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. EDT
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court building May 2 after a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was published. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)
In her May 23 Style column, “What Biden should say about abortion,” Monica Hesse made a very thoughtful argument as to why those who can become pregnant should continue to have the choice of seeking medical care and intervention to end a pregnancy if they decide they need to for whatever reason.

The only points I would add are that we need better education in our schools covering reproduction and sexuality as well as better access to birth control. Our young people deserve to be equipped with facts so they can make informed decisions about their bodies and their behavior. This would decrease the need for abortions, something I think everyone can agree would be a better outcome.

Sharon Altman, La Plata

