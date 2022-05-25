Placeholder while article actions load

CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday afternoon issued what might be called a temporary correction. “I misspoke,” said Tapper, who had reported that the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., was the second-deadliest school shooting, behind the killings in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. “The numbers,” he said, “all run in your head because there’s so many mass shootings in the United States. It’s sometimes difficult to keep them all straight off the cuff.”

A grim reality soon overtook Tapper’s correction: The death toll mounted to 19 students and two adults, which meant that the carnage in southwestern Texas eclipsed the number slayed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018. Uvalde is, indeed, the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

It’s also one of 27 school shootings and one of more than 200 mass shootings in the United States in 2022. Breaking-news outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and Fox News accordingly have a great deal of expertise in this coverage niche — a complicated competence when a medium designed to show up-to-the-minute coverage of calamities covers the same one ad nauseam.

Cable news hosts in particular have a unique relationship with these frequent American tragedies. They’re the ones conducting conversations on some other topic — politics, celebrity trials, abortion — when bulletins come in from some outpost with casualty tallies and often cursory details. Then the hosts pivot to coverage that is unscripted yet templated: There are standard caveats that the information is fluid; that some of it might be mistaken; and that the name of the suspected shooter will be mentioned sparingly.

Another component of the mass-shooting template is weariness. “It is tragic that you can sit in a live moment where children are among the dead at a school shooting at an elementary school in the United States of America and call to mind other tragic shootings at schools,” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said in the first moments of the network’s coverage Tuesday. “But this is who we are.”

Neil Cavuto, who anchors the 4 p.m. hour at Fox News, declared, “It’s a massacre.” When he shifted to the Texas tragedy, Cavuto had been airing a segment on New York authorities taking into custody a suspect in the fatal subway shooting of a Goldman Sachs employee.

Although the particulars of American shooting massacres change, reactions are predictable. “This is a moment that we’re going to hear a lot of politicians talk about,” Tapper said Tuesday. “Thoughts and prayers — it’s become sadly something of a cliche at this point because there are a lot of people in this country who think that there should be much more done to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who would use them like this. And that will be something that will be discussed in the days and weeks ahead.”

Nor was it too early to diagnose the larger ill at work. On CNN, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe noted, “As far as comparing the rates of firearm violence in this country, like there’s no other country even close to us.” He also said: “We are ahead of places like Yemen, you know, places that are — countries that are wracked by civil war. So, that it’s inexplicable on any other terms.”

Shooting tragedies occur at all hours, including when a network’s clownish committee of commentators is on air. That would be “The Five” on Fox News, where a consensus emerged that the shooter was an “animal.” Here’s an exchange between co-hosts Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera:

PIRRO: It is frightening in the United States that this can happen in the most sophisticated country in the world, in the country that everyone wants to come to. I want to know more about him. I want to know what his issues were and I want to know what his social media was and I want to know what we're going to do about people like this. RIVERA: I wonder if it doesn't matter. He is an animal, savage. PIRRO: A lot of savages out there, Geraldo.

Pirro had a hunch on the shooter’s motive: “The bottom line is this: He — there was a reason that he went into this school. There is something connected in terms of his family, his history or the argument that’s connected to that school.”

For second-day coverage, TV networks continue with the post-massacre routine, interviewing parents who’ve lived through this nightmare, covering official news conferences and breaking down prospects for gun-control measures in Congress. Correspondents are on the ground in Uvalde.

That’s a judgment-free observation. Sadly, these are newsworthy events, and cable news isn’t the only actor in American society that cannot contribute original thoughts or ideas in the aftermath of another senseless mass murder. No one else can, either.

