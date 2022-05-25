Placeholder while article actions load

There was a time when George P. Bush seemed destined to become the first Latino president of the United States. A bicultural scion of one of the great political dynasties of American history, he was a bridge between his parents’ countries and an example of the power of diversity in the United States.

Now, after losing to Trump-endorsed incumbent Ken Paxton in the Republican runoff for Texas attorney general, Bush’s once promising career is in tatters. His fall is a study in political pragmatism gone wrong. It’s also the story of a young politician betraying his identity and promise.

The eldest son of former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush, George P. Bush has spent the past seven years as Texas land commissioner, trying to build a career in a state that once was his family’s political domain. Unfortunately for him, the beginning of his ascent in Texas state politics coincided with the arrival of Donald Trump.

After Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election, Bush faced a choice. He could stick with the Republican values of his own political dynasty or embrace Trump’s nativism. He chose the latter. “President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism,” Bush said in 2020, endorsing Trump’s reelection and echoing the propaganda campaign aimed at Latino voters in Florida, the state Bush primarily grew up in. After Trump’s defeat, Bush applauded Rep. Liz Cheney’s ouster as chair of the House Republican Conference, suggesting she doesn’t “stand up for conservative Republican ideology.”

Bush’s enthusiastic embrace of Trumpism stood in stark contrast with the rest of his family, which has shunned Trump for years. In the run-up to 2016, Trump targeted George P. Bush’s parents, ridiculing Jeb Bush as “low-energy” and “weak,” and later deleting a retweet attacking Jeb Bush’s wife, Columba, who was born and raised in Mexico.

Bush emerged from the experience not only willing to ignore his family’s defaming but ready to openly embrace its bully. “This is the Bush who got it right!” a gleeful Trump said in 2019.

Bush’s ideological alignment behind Trumpism could be excused as a rather cruel case of political expediency. But there’s a more profound side to his transformation that cannot be so easily dismissed.

Over the past year, Bush doubled down on Trump’s rhetoric on immigration. He sued the Biden administration for halting construction of the border wall, effectively siding with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), a nativist extremist in his own right. Recently, as he campaigned for Texas attorney general on Fox News, Bush said he would be running on “securing the border” and bragged about the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council, that represents the Border Patrol, an organization rife with allegations of anti-immigrant sentiment. Bush endorsed the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which forces some asylum seekers arriving at the border to return to Mexico to await asylum hearings, often in squalid and unsafe conditions. This produced a humanitarian disaster along Mexico’s northern border and, despite the Biden administration’s attempts to cancel it, is now back in effect thanks to a court ruling.

This sort of nativist rhetoric could be expected of an average, power-hungry conservative hoping to get into Trump’s good graces. But Bush has never been just any young Republican.

Long before Trump’s arrival on the national stage, Bush seemed like a once-in-a-generation find for the Republican Party: a bicultural, bilingual Mexican American conservative star. In 2014, Bush recorded a touching campaign video. “My father was born in the United States, my mother in Mexico and I was born in the best state in the country: Texas,” Bush says, smiling, in flawless Spanish, describing his father and his mother, Columba, born in Guanajuato, Mexico. He then praised the importance of Latino culture in Texas. In 2000, at the Republican convention that nominated his uncle, Bush gave an impassioned endorsement in both English and Spanish. “Now is the time to restore a sense of honor and decency to the White House,” he said. “Que viva W! Que viva Bush!”

Much has changed in the past two decades. Today, the young Bush espouses policies that his uncle would not have approved of. In their landmark study of Latino politics, academics Matt Barreto and Gary M. Segura write of George W. Bush: “While serving as the governor of Texas between 1995 and 2000, Bush never went down the anti-immigrant path, though it might have been easy for him to do so.” Instead, Bush reached out to Latinos in unprecedented ways. They in turn rewarded him with 40 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2004.

His nephew chose the opposite path. And it hasn’t worked out as expected for el hijo pródigo (the prodigal son).

