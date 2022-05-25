Placeholder while article actions load

Dana Milbank’s May 22 Sunday Opinion column, “How a ‘bright light’ chose to take a darker path," laid out John Bridgeland’s castigation of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). I hired Ms. Stefanik for her first job in the White House. At the time, I was serving as assistant to the president in charge of the Domestic Policy Council (DPC). A DPC staff member introduced me to a visiting college friend: Ms. Stefanik. As we talked, I was impressed by her wisdom and poise. I asked her to speak with some other DPC staff. We met again.

It was immediately clear to us that Ms. Stefanik had special talents and high character, so, despite her youth, I pushed hard to have her hired as my assistant managing the day-to-day work of the DPC. She was one of my best hires. She never let down the DPC, the president or her country.

Mr. Bridgeland had left the White House before this happened, and I don’t believe he knows a whit about the darkness or brightness of Ms. Stefanik’s soul. She is one of today’s smartest and most principled members of Congress. The current attacks against her are opportunistic smears.

The discomfiture of Mr. Bridgeland, Mr. Milbank and other antagonists might stem from the fact that Ms. Stefanik’s cherished principles are simply different from theirs.

Karl Zinsmeister, Beaufort, S.C.

