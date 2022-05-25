Placeholder while article actions load

There appear to be two recurring political tactics here. The first involves the use of dubious statistics to discredit legitimate economic and educational achievements of the prior Democratic administration, which also has the added benefit of lowering the bar for achievement by the Youngkin administration. The second is the use of inflammatory allegations to sow fear and anger toward the current public educational system, undermine its legitimacy and create demand for significant change. These tactics might yield short-term points with partisan audiences. But they also recklessly politicize and undermine trust in our public educational system, and educators, and risk long-term damage to institutions of learning on which much of Virginia’s future success ultimately depends.