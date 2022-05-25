Reading the May 20 Metro article “Report knocks student performance” about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) misleading claims of underperformance by Virginia students (who actually outperform national averages) and his alarm over unspecified “age-inappropriate” teaching, left me with a disturbing deja vu.
There appear to be two recurring political tactics here. The first involves the use of dubious statistics to discredit legitimate economic and educational achievements of the prior Democratic administration, which also has the added benefit of lowering the bar for achievement by the Youngkin administration. The second is the use of inflammatory allegations to sow fear and anger toward the current public educational system, undermine its legitimacy and create demand for significant change. These tactics might yield short-term points with partisan audiences. But they also recklessly politicize and undermine trust in our public educational system, and educators, and risk long-term damage to institutions of learning on which much of Virginia’s future success ultimately depends.
Mr. Youngkin was elected on promises to be a uniter.
Governor, in educational parlance, it’s time to “show your work.”
James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington