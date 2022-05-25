The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Mr. Youngkin: Show your work

May 25, 2022 at 4:16 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in Alexandria on Feb. 3. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Reading the May 20 Metro article “Report knocks student performance” about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) misleading claims of underperformance by Virginia students (who actually outperform national averages) and his alarm over unspecified “age-inappropriate” teaching, left me with a disturbing deja vu.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I’m recalling Mr. Youngkin’s campaign in which he disparaged Virginia’s economic performance (despite its “Best State for Business” CNBC rating and other high rankings) and promoted unsubstantiated claims that critical race theory was being taught in our public schools.

There appear to be two recurring political tactics here. The first involves the use of dubious statistics to discredit legitimate economic and educational achievements of the prior Democratic administration, which also has the added benefit of lowering the bar for achievement by the Youngkin administration. The second is the use of inflammatory allegations to sow fear and anger toward the current public educational system, undermine its legitimacy and create demand for significant change. These tactics might yield short-term points with partisan audiences. But they also recklessly politicize and undermine trust in our public educational system, and educators, and risk long-term damage to institutions of learning on which much of Virginia’s future success ultimately depends.

Mr. Youngkin was elected on promises to be a uniter.

Governor, in educational parlance, it’s time to “show your work.”

James A. Lindsay Jr., Arlington

Loading...