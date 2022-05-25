Placeholder while article actions load

Jason Willick argued that an unpopular Supreme Court opinion should not give rise to doubts about the court’s legitimacy [“ Sorry, but the court has no crisis of ‘legitimacy ,’” op-ed, May 16]. Maybe it shouldn’t, but his analysis studiously avoided any discussion of factors that might lead reasonable people to question the present court’s “legitimacy,” at least as it relates to Roe v. Wade and the recent leaked draft opinion that would overrule it.

For one thing, the current composition of the court has been partly determined by a profoundly hypocritical Republican tactic: refusing to move on Merrick Garland’s nomination as too close (about eight months prior) to the 2016 presidential election, and then ramming through Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation a week or so before the 2020 election. Donald Trump promised that, if elected president in 2016, he would appoint justices who would vote to overrule Roe. And he did just that, after largely outsourcing the selection process to the Federalist Society and its board member, prominent activist Leonard Leo. The astonishing upshot is that Roe, a holding that’s inconsistent with the church’s position that life begins at conception, is now being reconsidered by a court with five devout conservative Catholics (plus Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, raised and educated Catholic).