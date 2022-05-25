Fareed Zakaria’s May 20 Friday Opinion column, “President Biden has the means to reduce inflation. Why isn’t he acting?,” was heartbreaking at a time when Russian troops are marauding through Ukraine killing innocent civilians. The idea that it is better for Mr. Biden to focus on easy political wins with Chinese tariffs is exactly the kind of logic that Russian President Vladimir Putin counted on when dealing with the West. For decades, the leaders of the free world have been more interested in making deals with dictators than considering the consequences to global order. Germany’s decision to walk away from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is admirable, but it took the biggest war in Europe since World War II to change the calculus.