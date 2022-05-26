Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden says he plans to visit Texas after the unspeakable massacre in Uvalde. He should also invite himself to the National Rifle Association’s 151st annual meeting, which opens Friday in Houston. That is, unless NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre has already extended an opportunity to the nation’s chief executive to come before the country’s preeminent gun rights group to discuss the ongoing tragedy bearing down upon the heart and soul of America: the unbridled taking of innocent lives at the point of a gun.

There is no better time than now — no better place than Texas — no better forum than the NRA, heart of the gun lobby — for the president to talk about what needs to be done to end the carnage.

There’s no mystery behind the NRA’s stance on commonsense gun laws: In a nutshell, the fewer the better. The NRA needs to listen to where the American people stand on firearms and what they believe is needed to combat gun crimes in their communities. What better messenger than the president of the United States?

Of course Biden, should he attend the NRA convention, would likely be as welcome as a skunk at a garden party. Not so for the NRA’s invited top-line speakers — former president Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) — who will be enthusiastically received. The trio will be preaching to the choir.

But Biden’s job would be to remind the gun conventioneers of what they must never forget: that since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, there have been more than 3,500 mass shootings in the United States, and more than 900 incidents of gun violence reported on school grounds. And that the American people are sick and tired of it.

According to a new poll of Americans conducted after Uvalde, about 80 percent support requiring background checks on all gun sales; 75 percent back creating a national database with information about each gun sale; 67 percent support banning assault-style weapons. As Biden said in his remarks on the Uvalde shooting: “The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?”

The NRA needs to hear, really hear, that 84 percent of Americans want to prevent sales of all firearms to people who have been reported as dangerous by a mental health provider to law enforcement. And 81 percent support making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks.

And Biden should use the occasion to once again knock down the "big lie" embraced in pro-gun circles: that “they’re coming after our guns.” It’s as phony as “they stole Trump’s election.”

The NRA’s star-studded speaker lineup will undoubtedly leave the audience of gun lovers feeling good about themselves. But Biden needs to tell them that the American people are infuriated, that they want a Congress cowed by gun lobbyists to step up and take actions to combat gun crime.

That there are lives that need saving.

If only for that reason, Biden should go down to Houston and tell the NRA pharaohs to let our Congress go.

