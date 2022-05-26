Placeholder while article actions load

Less than two weeks ago, the slaughter of Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo transfixed the nation. Now, attention has turned to mass murder at an elementary school in Texas and the galling suggestion from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the solution to the slaughter of children is to arm teachers.

We cannot let one episode of violence bury the last. We must see the endless stream of mass shootings together. They show that the Republican Party is responsible both for political paralysis on gun reform and for enabling the rise of right-wing domestic terrorism, evidenced not only in Buffalo, but also the mass shootings at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 and at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

As to the latter, we would do well to stop railing at the scourge of racism and start excoriating the racists. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is not the only Republican to fan racial hatred by promulgating “replacement theory.” (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.) The No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), blatantly traffics in fear-mongering about minorities displacing Whites. Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) blurted out the racist assertion that he didn’t fear White Jan. 6 insurrectionists but would have been frightened by “Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters” in the same circumstances.

Demagogues on race are not outliers. The titular head of the GOP, defeated former president Donald Trump, perfected the party’s appeal to White grievance and its nonstop demonization of immigrants. Similarly, the Houston Chronicle observed that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s recent denunciation of an “invasion” of immigrants was “far from the first Texas Republican to refer to migration at the border as an invasion. U.S. Reps. Chip Roy of Austin, Troy Nehls of Houston and Ronny Jackson of Amarillo are among the Texas Republicans who have repeatedly referred to an ‘invasion’ on the border, as recently as last week.”

Such rhetoric has been widely accepted among millions of voters. A recent CBS-YouGov poll found that “Republicans are more likely to say White Americans suffer ‘a lot’ of discrimination than they are to say Black Americans do.” Also: “Republicans tend to see America’s changing diversity as neither good nor bad, but those who take a position tend to say bad.” And while 75 percent of Democrats think it is important to condemn white nationalism, a mere 23 percent of Republicans say the same. Meanwhile, a recent Yahoo News-YouGov poll found that 61 percent of Trump voters agree that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

In short, the Republican Party has organized itself not on a policy platform but on the shared fears and resentments of Whites who are convinced they are victims. No one can avoid identifying their ideology as politically weaponized racism or acknowledging that millions of voters embrace it.

Indeed, the GOP now revels in association with white nationalists. It is not only crackpots such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) who attend confabs with White racist groups; Republican leaders also recently held a gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary alongside some of the worst exemplars of white nationalism and antisemitism.

As Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, tells me, “The whole notion of hosting CPAC in Hungary, home of authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, raised eyebrows but we were deeply disturbed to learn that the conference included Hungarian talk show host Zsolt Bayer. In the past, Bayer has called Jews ‘stinking excrement’ and referred to Roma as ‘animals.’” Greenblatt adds, “At a time when Jewish and other marginalized communities are under assault, it’s troubling to see leaders of a major U.S. political party giving a platform to a known anti-Semite.”

In a follow-up analysis on the conference, the ADL reported:

The conference showed the interconnectedness of American and European far-right thinking, and highlights the conspiratorial, racially-charted rhetoric being shared — and applauded — on both sides of the Atlantic. In his keynote speech, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who recently won re-election, spoke about how he defeated the progressive left in Hungary, and discussed a 12-point plan to promote “Christian conservatism,” with an emphasis on the “traditional family” and the church. Orban told attendees that conservatives “must play by their own rules” and elevate their country’s “national interests."

That should send shivers up the spine of defenders of Democratic pluralism.

The plague of domestic, right-wing extremism increasingly does not engender Republicans’ outrage until unhinged actors act upon these beliefs with horrendous violence. “Buffalo is the latest community to be scarred by a murderous extremist, this time targeting the African American community," Greenblatt says. "Violent extremism is the greatest threat facing our nation, and we need a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to combat it.” While he praised Attorney General Merrick Garland for recently meeting with civil rights groups and promising to engage hate and extremism, such an approach will not work when one of the two major political parties and its media apparatus spew venom toward millions of other Americans.

President Biden was right to declare that “white supremacy is a poison" that has “been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes.” He should plainly identify the source of the “poison.” It comes from the MAGA political opportunists, their right-wing media cheerleaders and, sadly, a great number of Americans indoctrinated by the GOP’s replacement theory lies.

Defenders of American values and democracy must make that clear. And they must explain that Republicans make such ideology more dangerous by refusing to stem the availability of weapons of war.

