It could not be any clearer what George F. Will was saying in his May 22 op-ed, “From the mayor’s office to the White House?”: “National Democrats’ demography-is-destiny theory reflects the mentality of a party soggy with the tribalism of identity politics: The ‘browning of America’ will supposedly guarantee Democrats’ dominance.” Though Democrats do point out the benefits of racial and cultural diversity, they have never espoused or even suggested such a theory or mentality. This seems to be a fearful projection of racial diversity. It is also as clear an expression of replacement theory as any that might have come from Tucker Carlson.

Martin Wulfe, Silver Spring

George F. Will’s May 22 op-ed on the sunny prospects of Miami’s Republican mayor typified all that is hopeful and lamentable about his worldview.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez might be an admirable man, and he oversees a booming, entrepreneurial, low-tax oasis. However, Mr. Will failed to address two large problems. One is that Mr. Suarez belongs to a party that is now so corrupt and unprincipled that even formerly “good politicians” such as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) readily abandon their principles to follow antidemocratic propaganda whose only allegiance is to power. (See Dana Milbank’s May 22 Sunday Opinion column, “How a ‘bright light’ chose to take a darker path.”) Mr. Will correctly and honorably left the Republican Party precisely for this reason. If Mr. Suarez were to become the Republican standard-bearer, would he buck this trend?

The other is that Miami floods frequently because of climate change, which many Republicans play down. Sooner or later, the bill will come due for the enormous costs of flood abatement in the face of ever-increasing major hurricanes. From where will the funds come to pay for this abatement? New York City? Mexico? And will insurance cover the flood damage in the meantime? (See Lizette Alvarez’s May 22 op-ed, “Too busy with culture wars, Florida missed an actual crisis.”)

Mr. Will is a lifelong Cubs fan, which perhaps has enabled him to hope, against all odds, that if you have faith, eventually one can see a good outcome. For the Cubs, it took only 108 years. If our republic lasts that much longer, he might yet be right. Meanwhile, I fear for our country.

Drew E. Permut, Bethesda

