Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright’s May 22 Sunday Opinion essay on the importance of adequate sleep to teen mental health, “ We’re ignoring a major culprit behind the teen mental health crisis ,” missed a crucial point. Yes, smartphone use, early school start times and homework demands are certainly “eminently fixable” factors contributing to teens’ loss of sleep. However, for many of my high school students, the bigger culprit is late-night, sometimes overnight, jobs.

Many teenagers in my classroom work until midnight at restaurants or until even later at construction sites. They sleep for a few hours in the early morning before finding their way to class. One 16-year-old recently apologized for his lethargy, explaining that he had worked until 5 a.m. and had slept for only a few hours before coming to class. He assured me he would nap after school before heading out to work again at 8 that night.