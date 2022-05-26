Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 21 Metro article “Books targeted, beyond schools”: Republican activists have decided to tell a private company that two particular books cannot be sold to teens because the books are “hypersexual and have extreme vulgar and sexual content.” Apparently, they get to decide this for everyone because of, what, fatherhood?

Nothing about this is rational. Why cancel just these two books? Why not others? Why not stop Barnes & Noble from selling “Lolita”? “Ulysses”? “The Scarlet Letter”? “Myra Breckinridge”? Shakespeare? Sophocles? Or is it instead something about the two particular books? Do they fear their offspring seeing these on a shelf will turn them transgender? Books can be powerful, to be sure, but can they change one’s gender identity?

I think it’s something else. These two books are clearly aimed at the young adult market. A straight child reading these might become empathetic to people who don’t conform to “Ozzie and Harriet” lifestyles. Though books can’t change sexuality, books can change minds. That is — I think — what is driving the efforts to cancel these two books. It’s the ideas in them. These conservative Republicans fear that the books will create children who are more tolerant. And that is threatening to their political views. It’s not the alleged obscenity in the books; it’s the tolerant ideas they want to squash. And that is unconstitutional.

Ken Schellenberg, Arlington

The May 21 Metro article “Books targeted, beyond schools” showed a real irony among conservative lawmakers and their supporters. They are making every effort to control what children are being taught in the classroom, something educators are (or should be) in charge of, and now are making efforts to constrain bookstores in what they allow young people to purchase.

It seems to me that this responsibility is totally that of parents who have faith and confidence that their children can (and will) talk with them about any issue they might have about racism, sexuality or even politics.

Greg Versen, Harrisonburg, Va.

