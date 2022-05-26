Placeholder while article actions load

Colbert I. King’s insightful and heartfelt May 21 op-ed, “ White supremacy is doing quite well for itself ,” should help undermine the blind denials that systemic racism, which is based upon white supremacy, is even a thing. Mr. King courageously called out the insufficiency of sincerely believed assurances, such as those of President Biden in Buffalo, that “in America evil will not win … Hate will not prevail. White supremacy will not have the last word.” Really? Why not?

As Mr. King pointed out, white supremacy is still having an awful lot to say. Just as it has throughout our history. Unfortunately, efforts to honestly admit to and remove this destructive affliction from our body politic are hampered by the reticence of well-intentioned White Americans who refuse to own up to white supremacy and its pernicious effects. The perfectly apt conclusion of Mr. King’s article is worth repeating: “Own up and get on it. Or keep sending ambulances, and building makeshift memorials.”