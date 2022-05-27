Placeholder while article actions load

In the two years since George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide calls for reforms in law enforcement, there has been a wide gap between federal rhetoric and action. That gap closed in a small but meaningful way this week, when President Biden signed an executive order that raises the bar for what policing in the United States should look like. But whether the order achieves its transformative potential depends on what happens next.

The executive order requires all federal law-enforcement agencies to create policies consistent with the Justice Department’s recently revised use-of-force policy, which reintroduces the sensible but often ignored principle that force is unreasonable unless it is necessary. And unlike an earlier draft that was leaked in January, this order applies not just to deadly force, but all force.

It also goes further than most state or local no-knock entry reforms by requiring all law-enforcement agencies to adhere to another new Justice Department policy that makes it nearly impossible to use the dangerous drug-war-era rationale of preventing evidence destruction to justify no-knocks.

The executive order further requires that all federal agents receive training in both de-escalating force and peer intervention — a commitment that moves beyond merely ordering officers to prevent their colleagues from committing unnecessary harm.

Biden’s order signals the administration’s recognition that we rely too heavily on police to meet community safety needs, and have been blind to the harms of doing so. It directs the attorney general to provide guidance and resources to communities for developing alternatives to a police response to persons in mental health crisis. It also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to undertake an unprecedented review of the health effects on communities of police violence.

The order resisted truly inexcusable attempts by some law-enforcement groups to pretend that institutionalized racism has no bearing on policing in the United States. It emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the legacy of systemic racism in the criminal legal system, as well as other U.S. institutions, and the need to reduce not just intentional discrimination but disparities that endure. It addresses explicit bigotry in law enforcement as well, requiring the development of screening tools to ensure that law-enforcement agencies do not hire or retain people who promote white supremacy.

Some of the wonkiest provisions in the executive order are among the most potentially transformative. The order requires the development of a police accountability database and a use-of-force database, and incentives to local agencies to both use and input information into those systems. The databases contemplated are far too limited, but the infrastructure and norms they create hold promise. The order requires a study of the racial and other impacts of facial recognition technology and the use of predictive algorithms. In what might turn out to be the biggest lift, the order requires the creation of standards for entities to accredit law-enforcement agencies, and incentives to agencies to become accredited.

Collectively, the requirements in the 10,000-word executive order have the potential to change policing norms in significant ways. But none of it is self-executing — it is, in the end, just words on a page. It will take an enormous amount of effort and focus, particularly by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department, but by other federal agencies as well, to ensure that the mandated guidance, studies, grants, task forces and databases are not only created but remain faithful to the goals of the executive order. And that is going to require advocates to keep persistent pressure on the government.

To be clear, even if fully implemented, this executive order is far from sufficient to remake policing as is necessary. For one thing, an executive order is not legislation. This means, for example, that those of us who support modifying qualified immunity for officials accused of violating a plaintiff’s rights, or creating direct municipal liability for police misconduct, must still push Congress to pass the necessary laws. An even bigger limitation is that while the executive branch can provide state and local governments support and incentives to reduce the harms of policing, it cannot direct them to do so. The bulk of that work must continue to be done in cities, counties and states across the country.

Nevertheless, this order offers the opportunity — finally — for broad, meaningful changes in how policing operates in the United States. Now, the task is to keep our eye on the ball to make sure the administration follows through on this promise.

